Pony found in ‘shocking state’ beside dead companion makes full recovery





A starved pony found in a “shocking state” beside his dead field companion has made a full recovery – and their owner has been banned from keeping equines.

Shane Paul Sims, 36, of Gilpin Close, Kingswood, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 5 August, after pleading guilty to two animal welfare offences

Between 2 November and 4 December 2023 Sims caused unnecessary suffering to ponies Soul and Denz, and between 2 October and 4 December 2023 he failed to meet the ponies’ needs.

An RSPCA spokesperson said concerns were raised about the two ponies to the charity by callers, who reported that one pony was dead and the other “very underweight”, on land in Westerleigh, Gloucestershire.

When RSPCA officers arrived they found Denz dead, and Soul with his “bones visible”. There was no evidence of supplementary feeding or hay in the muddy field.

A vet report stated that Soul’s poor body condition score showed he “may have been on an unacceptable diet, especially for a young horse”.

“This will have led to hunger, muscle breakdown, lethargy and potentially poor development. It is estimated that this weight loss and associated suffering caused by the aforementioned will have occurred over a period of approximately two months,” the report said.

The vet found that Soul had thrush, caused by standing in wet conditions and lack of routine hoof care. He had a worm burden, but “showed nothing abnormal to account for the body condition aside from prolonged starvation”.

The RSPCA spokesman said a post-mortem exam showed that Denz “was starved and had a high worm burden”.

The vet said that it was their opinion that Denz “had suffered”.

“Although it is impossible to say a specific time, I do not believe an animal could have reached a state of such emaciation within less than one month. In terms of what suffering Denz would have felt, I am confident that this would not have been a comfortable experience,” they said.

RSPCA inspector Dan Hatfield, who investigated the case, thanked the members of the public who raised concerns about Soul’s welfare, “enabling his rescue”.

“There is never an excuse to leave animals to suffer. Owners have a duty and responsibility to ensure the needs of their animals are met, this includes making sure they have a suitable diet and the care they need to stay healthy,” he said.

“When Soul was rescued he was in a shocking state. It was heartbreaking to see him in such an awful condition alongside his dead friend. Thankfully he’s now recovered and looking amazing after getting the help and care he needed.”

Soul was given care by charity HorseWorld where he has made “a full recovery”.

In mitigation, it was said that “this was not deliberate cruelty” by Sims. He had no knowledge of horses and knew he should have done more.

Sims was banned from keeping equines for 10 years, and this cannot be appealed for eight years. He was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended by 24 months, and ordered to pay £200.

