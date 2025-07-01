



Chips off the old block

Evie Whitaker, 12, and her nine-year-old sister Millie were on the team that won the junior title at the Hurst College National Schools Jumping Championships at Hickstead on 27 June, days after their father Robert lifted the Boomerang trophy for winning the Hickstead Derby.

The Burgess Hill Girls team fielded only three combinations so had no drop score but Evie (Little Impressario), Millie (Barleyfields Button) and 13-year-old Scarlett Zakihani (Raindancer III) jumped a clear round each to win, ahead of St Hugh’s Oxfordshire in second and Hurst Red third.

“We weren’t really expecting it, but it’s just cool to win in the main ring at Hickstead,” said Evie, who will be back in the ring for the 128cm final at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (22-27 July).

Find out who else enjoyed success at Hickstead’s schools championships

Could this be your dream home?

Five-star eventer and Olympic bronze medallist Sharon Hunt’s base is on the market and ready for a professional rider to move in. Its facilities include indoor and outdoor arenas, 20 indoor stables and a four-furlong continuous canter track. It has level paddocks and surfaced winter turnout paddocks within its 22.5 acres. There is also a four-bed house, plus a beautiful annexe with a vaulted ceiling for the humans.

Check out Stonehill Farm

“Doctors said I shouldn’t ride again”

Irish dressage rider Milo Johnston has had to dig deep to continue with his dream of representing his country on the international stage after breaking his back and neck and suffering a small brain bleed while backing a young horse. He spoke to H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams about the accident, his physical recovery and the mental challenges he’s experienced along the way.

Read this exclusive interview

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now