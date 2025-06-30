



If you’ve never seen five-star eventer and Olympic bronze medallist Sharon Hunt’s base, it’s truly a sight to behold. With a four-bed house and beautiful annexe with a vaulted ceiling, there’s plenty of accommodation. Really, though, it’s all about the equestrian facilities – if you can dream it up, this place has it.

The property’s called Stonehill Farm, and it sits just outside North Marston in Buckinghamshire. It’s eight miles from Aylesbury to the south and 12 miles from Leighton Buzzard eastwards.

Your nearest train station with links to London is Aylesbury (eight-and-a-half miles) and your closest airport is Luton (27 miles).

Top nearby equestrian centres include Addington Manor (six miles), Bury Farm (15 miles), and Aston-le-Walls (31 miles).

Should you ever need a vet, Hampden Vets at Barrettstown Equine clinic is less than four miles from the door.

Your local hunt is the Bicester and Whaddon Chase and your closest racecourse is Towcester (21 miles).

Stonehill Farm is on the market for £2.25m with Fox Grant. Let’s take a look around…

It’s hard to imagine a place better set up for training eventers. Facilities here include a four-furlong canter track, an indoor arena, and an outdoor dressage arena. There’s also a lunge ring and a covered horsewalker.

The 20 stables are housed in an American-style barn and within the shed that houses the arena. There is also a cross-tie area and several tack and feed rooms.

The property has 22.5 acres, which include level paddocks and surfaced winter turnout paddocks.

The ground floor living accommodation encompasses the main house and one-bed annexe with a vaulted living space and a further studio barn conversion.

In the main part of the house, there is a large kitchen/living space with a sitting area. It’s also home to the stairs for access to the first-floor office. The kitchen leads to a further sitting room, the dining room and a large boot room.

Upstairs, there is the principal bedroom with an ensuite, plus three more bedrooms and the family bathroom.

