Anything Dad can do…! Young Whitakers win at Hickstead days after Robert’s Derby triumph





Anything Dad can do, we can do better!

Robert Whitaker’s young daughters must have thought something of this type, as they secured a win in the International Arena at Hickstead days after he did.

Robert won his first Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby title on 22 June, and on 27 June, Evie Whitaker, 12, and her nine-year-old sister Millie were on the team that won the junior schools team title at the Hurst College National Schools Jumping Championships. The Burgess Hill Girls team fielded only three combinations so had no drop score but Evie (Little Impressario), Millie (Barleyfields Button) and 13-year-old Scarlett Zakihani (Raindancer III) jumped a clear round each to win, ahead of St Hugh’s Oxfordshire in second and Hurst Red third.

“We weren’t really expecting it, but it’s just cool to win in the main ring at Hickstead,” said Evie, who will be back in the ring for the 128cm final at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (22-27 July).

Scarlett, who has only had her pony for a couple of months, added: “This is the first time we’ve been together as a team, and there’s only three of us and most people had four.”

The junior individual title went to nine-year-old Harlow Wiek and Merlin, of Borough Primary Green.

“He’s the best pony in the world, and I’m so happy we qualified for the main arena,” said Harlow.

Pangbourne College – Olivia Carter (Sonic), Maisie Stephenson (Jolene), Sophie Simpson (Lola) and Connie Mumby (Sugar Rush) – won the senior team title, and the senior individual title went to Freddie Hodges and Muze VD Withoeve, of Leventhorpe School.

The Hickstead Elite 1.10m NSEA individual championship, went to 17-year-old Felsted pupil Amelia Keen and Fork Lightning, for the second year running.

“I’m so happy that she proved it wasn’t just a one-off last year, and she could actually do it again this year, I’m very proud of her,” said Amelia.

