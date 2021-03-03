Olympic rider sets new national eventing dressage record

Olympic eventer Phillip Dutton and Caroline Moran’s Carlchen have set a new US Eventing Association advanced-level dressage record score.

US rider Phillip and the 13-year-old gelding posted a score of 15.0 at Pine Top Advanced Horse Trials in Georgia last Friday (26 February). The pair went on to win their division with a final score of 34.2.

Phillip said: “I’m very proud of Carlchen. In dressage, you always feel that you can do things better; I know there’s still some throughness and softness that I can continue to improve, but he is obviously a huge talent.”

Three-time Olympic medallist Phillip, who was born in Australia, spent much of this winter in Florida.

“This winter in Wellington served [Carlchen] well, as I had Scott Hassler and Erik Duvander training me in dressage every week to 10 days,” he said.

“Being in the Wellington environment where you are exposed to great horsemanship and top dressage riders on a daily basis also makes you aim that much higher and expect that much more.”

Ms Moran bought Carlchen, who was previously competed by Britain’s Francis Whittington, in autumn 2019, but as a result of a minor injury and the effects of the coronavirus last year, he did not compete until last October.

“It’s certainly exciting to have Carlchen back out competing,” he said.

“Caroline Moran has been, and continues to be, an extremely supportive and a wonderful owner. She approached me about purchasing a new horse a few years back, and Carol Gee of Fernhill Sport Horses found Carlchen for us.

“He’s not hot, but he’s certainly a forward-thinking horse, which suits me. He’s had some good education before me, and we’re continuing to build on that education and to get to know each other at the higher performance level.”

Phillip also finished second in the division on Anita Motion, Sue Haldeman, Annie Jones, Evie Dutton, Dave and Patricia Vos and Sheikh Fahah Al-Thani’s Sea of Clouds, and won an open intermediate division on Ms Moran’s Quasi Cool.

