Olympic medallist Toledo De Kerser back jumping after injury, plus other things the horse world is talking about





Olympic eventing medallist back from injury

Toledo De Kerser, who won Olympic team gold and individual silver in Tokyo with Tom McEwen, has been enjoying a spot of showjumping. The 18-year-old gelding has not evented since sustaining an injury at Burghley in 2023, but did appear at this year’s CCI5* to take part in a masterclass. He has since been out showjumping, most recently jumping a double clear in a 1.10m class at Wellington. “We’re finding things for him to do, without doing too much. He’s a good age now but he likes doing things, it’s good for him mentally and physically – and he really enjoyed being out,” said Tom.

Thousands back calls to strengthen firework laws

Sir Stephen Fry and top riders including Joe Stockdale have added their voices to a call to strengthen laws on fireworks, which the Government has essentially dismissed. Nearly 64,000 people have signed a petition, started by welfare charity Redwings, calling for the maximum noise of fireworks to be reduced. “We think both humans and animals are less likely to be distressed by fireworks noise below 90dB,” states the petition. “We believe lower noise levels would allow fireworks to be enjoyed while potentially reducing some of their many negative impacts.”

Tributes paid to eventing star

The Foreman, who finished second at Kentucky and Burghley in the same year (2005), has died aged 29. “It’s with sadness that I write that The Foreman has just passed away after spending his retirement days at his owner Annie Jones’ Unionville farm,” said the gelding’s rider, Phillip Dutton. “I want to firstly thank Annie for purchasing ‘Chip’ for me to compete and also supporting Chip through his career and life. He couldn’t have found a better owner.”

