



The compelling argument to save Olympic legacy site

There is renewed hope for an equestrian centre that formed part of London 2012’s Olympic legacy. Back in January, Royal Borough of Greenwich Council’s decision-making cabinet voted to sell the £1.6m Greenwich Equestrian Centre, despite opposition. Now it seems there has been some progress, with groups clearly arguing the case for the centre to remain and work even harder for the benefit of the local community.

“The Greenwich Equestrian Centre isn’t just a facility – it’s part of our Olympic legacy and a space that has inspired generations. The community has shown it wants this site restored, not sold,” Tao Baker, who leads the Save Greenwich Equestrian Community Group, told H&H. “With Sport England’s support, we’re proving that collaboration, not disposal, is the real legacy London deserves.”

Horseworld turns out to support seriously injured rider

In October, horse rider and trainer Catherine Robinson was kicked by a horse, causing significant injury to her face and resulting in catastrophic damage to her optic nerve. Given time to come to terms with the extent of her injury, Catherine is now focused on aiming to contest paradressage.

Catherine ran a business backing and training horses, but has lost her sight as a result of the accident. The equestrian community has rallied to support Catherine, and a fundraising page set up on her behalf has already raised more than £90,000.

“[Horses] were my everything,” she said. “But I can’t change what’s happened so it’s about taking the best out of a pretty shit situation. It’s keeping your mind right; I’ve always been an independent person so it’s going to be difficult, of course, but I’ve got a great group of friends and family.”

“Don’t subject our poor horses to another night of hell”

A horse owner whose two-and-a-half-year-old daughter is very worried about her ponies being scared during fireworks season has joined the long list of people pleading with others to stop setting off fireworks and only attend organised displays.

Others would like fireworks to be banned altogether, limited to certain nights of the year, for sound to be reduced or other changes to the law – so traumatic is the impact to their animals or people they care about.

