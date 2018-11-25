Sponsorship news from Bramham and Olympia, plus more on the latest partnerships

Turkish Airlines has extended its sponsorship at Olympia to take on the sponsorship of two showjumping classes at this year’s show.

It has renewed its sponsorship of the Turkish Airlines Olympia Grand Prix and has taken on the lead sponsorship mantle of the Turkish Airlines Speed Stakes. Both classes will be held on Sunday, 23 December.

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “Turkish Airlines is one of the top airlines in Europe and is a great supporter of equestrian sport, so we are delighted to have them on board for this year’s show,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“The Turkish Airlines Olympia Grand Prix is always an exciting end to the week, with seven of the world’s top 10 showjumpers competing at Olympia last year.”

Equi-Trek

Bramham’s long-term chief sponsor Equi-Trek has committed to a further three years as title sponsors of the Yorkshire three-day.

The horsebox and trailer manufacturer, which first took on the role in 2012, has committed until 2021.

The winner of the CCI4*-L (formerly known as CCI3*) will take home a cheque for more than £5,750 and the use of a new Equi-Trek Sonic 3.5 tonne horsebox for a year.

Equi-Trek’s managing director Tom Janion said the company is “honoured” to renew its support.

“We have a wonderful relationship with the team and showcasing our extensive range of trailers and horseboxes in the stunning parkland against the backdrop of Bramham Park alongside world-class equestrian competition is perfect for us,” he said.

“We’re a proud Yorkshire brand and are equally proud to align with Yorkshire’s best loved equestrian celebration.”

The event will be held from 6 to 9 June 2019 and also incorporates the British Horse Feeds Under 25 CCI4*-L (formerly CCI3*) and the British Equestrian Trade Association CCI4*-S (previously known at CIC3*).

“My sincere thanks must go to Tom and the Equi-Trek team for their continued commitment to Bramham,” said event director Nicholas Pritchard.

“It was a great event this year but we never rest on our laurels and their support enables us to invest back in the event to provide world-class facilities for the competitors, owners and fans.

“We already have some great new initiatives for next year which we’ll be sharing over the coming months.”

ATPI Sports Events

The travel and events management business has partnered with the FEI to act as the organisation’s official travel agent.

Its FEI travel desk will provide services for stakeholders, including riders, national federations, officials and event organisers.

“Equestrian sport is truly global with our athletes, officials, vets, grooms, FEI staff and national federation members constantly on the road, travelling to and from the 4,500 international events which take place worldwide annually,” said FEI commercial director Ralph Straus.

“With ATPI Sports Events, we have found a professional and expert partner to support us in all our travel needs.”

Vérité

Jackson Family Wines’Californian winery has been named as the official red wine supplier for Guards Polo Club’s 2019 season.

Vérité will be served in the royal box and clubhouse, and will also be available in the club’s official marquees. Private dinners and tastings will be arranged throughout the 2019 season, hosted by Jackson Family Wine’s master sommelier, Dimitri Mesnard.

“I am delighted that Vérité will be the official red wine at the Guards Polo Club” said Barbara Banke, chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines.

“Vérité is one of the jewels of my family’s portfolio, and we are thrilled to be offering these wines at this historic and prestigious club for its members and distinguished guests.”

Guards Polo Club chief executive Neil Hobday added: “Guards Polo Club prides itself on creating the benchmark of world-class polo and elegant hospitality that others strive to follow.

“An integrated partnership with a prestigious wine brand such as Vérité is perfect as it will enable us to deliver unrivalled opportunities for our esteemed patrons, players and members.

“Barbara Banke and her team at Jackson Family Wines represent the same core values as Guards Polo Club. We look forward to working closely with them on introducing Vérité to our own distinguished audience.”

Parlanti Roma

The Italian riding clothing and fashion brand has signed a partnership agreement with the International Horseball Federation.

“We are very glad about this cooperation with Parlanti, a brand with style, quality and innovation power. This fits with our understanding for the sport Horseball. We are looking forward to a great and fruitful partnership,” said FIHB president, Federico Cannas.