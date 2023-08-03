Farewell to ‘excellent horseman’ with a passion for hunting and his hounds





By Pamela Furphy

Billy Walkingshaw, the former huntsman to the Mid Antrim hunt in Northern Ireland died on 26 June, aged 92.

Mr Walkingshaw took up the post of huntsman to the Mid Antrim in 1959 after carrying first whip to his father at both the Iveagh Foxhounds and the County Down Staghounds under the recommendation of future prime minister of Northern Ireland Brian Faulkner, and the mastership of Roddy Bamber.

He was always an excellent horseman who produced some very nice show ponies and horses with his daughter Pamela, some of which were highly placed at the Balmoral, and Royal Dublin Horse Show.

But his real passion was hunting and his hounds. A formidable horseman across some of the most trappy country in Ireland and giving a good day’s sport to both young and old. He also helped to train point-to-pointers and was a good showjumper in his early years, before hunting became his life.

He produced some very impressive foxhounds, attending and winning the National Foxhound Championships, sweeping up on the rosettes at all the major hound shows in Northern Ireland.

He stayed at the Mids for 34 years until he retired in 1993 when he moved back to his home town of Banbridge, Co Down.

He sadly passed away at Silverbirch nursing home in the town of Saintfield, where he spent his youth.

Mr Walkingshaw leaves his daughter Pamela, son-in-law Timothy, and grandchildren Rebecca and Henry.

