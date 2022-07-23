



The National Pony Society (NPS) has announced a revamped version of its popular Fit for the Future initiative set to run at this year’s NPS summer championship show at Three Counties Showground (2-4 August).

The Fit for the Future scheme promotes appropriate weight management of ponies in the show ring with support from the NPS’s long-term partner Baileys Horse Feeds. It intends to recognise and reward competitors who are “presenting their ponies in optimum condition.”

The NPS has been “concerned about the trend of overweight ponies in the show ring for a number of years”, and although the situation is improving, they feel there is “still more work to be done to educate competitors and judges on the optimum condition for show animals.”

Ten classes across a range of breeds, ages and disciplines have been selected. In each of these classes the judge will be asked to select the pony in the best condition who will then receive a goody bag courtesy of Baileys Horse Feeds.

Baileys are also providing specialist guidance for the judges to help them with their selections.

Jane Buchan, marketing manager for Baileys Horse Feeds, said: “Baileys are delighted to be supporting the NPS’s Fit for the Future initiative, to highlight those horses and ponies deemed in the best (healthiest) condition, at this year’s summer championship show. At Baileys, we’re passionate about helping the horse owner understand how to provide a fully balanced diet to support healthy body condition so, having been involved with the NPS for so long, we’re excited to be able to bring this practical expertise into the ring.

“At the show, we will be present once again with a weighbridge, and invite all owners and riders to come and discuss their horse or pony’s diet with our friendly nutritionist. It’s not about passing judgement nor about simply selling more feed; we want to help by providing practical straightforward feeding advice to the benefit of horse and rider.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.