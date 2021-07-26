No plans to reschedule Olympic dressage team competition for tropical storm





A tropical storm has been forecast in Japan tomorrow but Olympic organisers have confirmed there are no plans to reschedule the dressage team competition.

The Kanto region of Japan, which includes Tokyo, is expecting the storm to make landfall tomorrow afternoon (27 July). The grand prix special – the test that decides the team medals – is scheduled to begin at 5pm local time (9am UK time).

Owing to the approaching storm, the schedules for the rowing and archery competitions were changed yesterday (25 July) and it was decided to bring forward the surfing finals from Wednesday (28 July) to tomorrow in consideration of the expected wave conditions.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee is working with the International Olympic Committee, international federations and other relevant organisations to make sure the “processes and plans are in place” to respond to any inclement weather, should the need arise.

“At this time, there are no plans to change the schedule for any of the other events due to be held on Tuesday 27 July,” a spokesman for the Games said yesterday.

“We will continue to monitor the latest weather information to ensure the safety of all those involved in the Games. We will advise of any changes to the competition schedule as quickly as possible.”

Germany, Great Britain, Denmark, the USA, the Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal and Spain will battle it out for team medals. The 24 athletes will ride the grand prix special, split into three groups. The first two riders in each team will ride in reverse order of merit based on the grand prix scores. The final group will ride in reverse order of the team standings after the first two groups have completed.

This isn’t the first time a storm has threatened competition at a major championship. In 2018 the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, USA, was hit by storm Florence which forced the cancellation of the dressage freestyle and endurance competitions, and postponed the eventing showjumping.

