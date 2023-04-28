Nicola Wilson’s former ride takes early five-star lead, and other things the horse world is talking about





Dubs does his best

“It’s all down to Nicola,” said double Olympic medallist Tom McEwen, as he and Nicola Wilson’s European Championships gold medal-winning ride JL Dublin rocketed into the lead at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. Tom and the 13-year-old scored six nines for their superb test on the first day of dressage, their extended trot drawing cheers from the crowd.

‘She brought pride and honour to her country’

Carol Lavell, the US Olympic team dressage rider and eight-time national champion died on 27 March, aged 79. Mrs Lavell and Gifted were part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics – it was team USA’s first Olympic dressage medal in 16 years. They were also on the team that won bronze at the 1994 World Championships, competed at the 1992 and 1993 World Cup finals, and in 1997 Gifted became the first horse to be inducted into the US Dressage Federation’s hall of fame.

Chilli clones

The three clones of William Fox-Pitt’s Olympic ride Chilli Morning showed they were chips off the block last weekend with two wins and a second place between them. The six-year-olds Chilli Morning II, Chilli Morning III and Chilli Morning IV (or Deuce, Trey and Quattro respectively) had successful weekends, with their riders Julia Krajewski, Alex Hua Tian and Gemma Stevens. Gemma and Quattro won a BE100 section at Horseheath, Julia and Deuce won a one-star at Strzegom and Alex and Trey came second in their BE100 section at Kelsall Hill – and would have won without knocking one pole showjumping. Gemma, who started all three Chillis under saddle, told H&H Quattro is very like the original, whom she also rode.

