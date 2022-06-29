Nicola Wilson begins physio journey, dogs at events and other things the horse world is talking about





The road to recovery

Nicola Wilson has started physio and occupational therapy, and is improving every day, she said. The European champion eventer, who was injured in a fall at Badminton, had a tough start to her physio but “bossed” her second session. She said the progress she is making in occupational therapy is spurring her on for the next challenges. “Bit by bit things are coming back,” she said. “I couldn’t be more grateful to the team here, they are doing an amazing job and how they work together is truly fantastic – they’re inspirational and I’m so grateful to be here.”

The dog debate

H&H reported on the incident caused by a dog on an extendable lead at Luhmühlen CCI5* this year, and senior news writer Lucy Elder shared her thoughts on the issue. H&H now speaks to the event’s organisers and the FEI to find out what could or is being done to protect the safety of riders, horses, the public and the dogs themselves

Eating hay while the sun shines?

The sun’s out, hopefully, and with the recent good weather, hay has been mowed and baled across the country. One question asked annually is when it is safe to feed this season’s crop to your horse, with owners’ responses varying from “straight away” to eight weeks or more. H&H speaks to the experts to find out what you should take into consideration when making the decision.

