New title sponsor for major showjumping series, plus more equestrian sponsorship news

Lord & Lady Equestrian

The British clothing brand has become the new title sponsor of British Showjumping’s (BS) senior newcomers showjumping championships for an initial three-year term.

The newcomers’ final is held at Horse of the Year Show in October.

“We are super excited to take on the title sponsorship of the senior newcomers championship and put British-made competition wear firmly on the map,” said company founder Janine Donlan.

“We are passionate about the quality of our garments and the comfort from the perspective of the rider.

“Supporting British manufacturing is a big part of our brand ethic and we are looking forward to a successful partnership with British Showjumping.”

Maria Haig, head of communications at BS, added the organisation is “delighted” to be welcoming the brand.

“When both parties discussed the senior newcomers championship, it was felt that it delivered the right audience and reach and we look forward to working with Lord & Lady Equestrian over the coming years,” she said.

NAF

The supplement company has launched an official partnership with sport horse, leading stallion and breeding business Van Olst Horses.

The businesses have a history of working together, with the Van Olst’s stallion Negro being an ambassador for Five Star Superflex.

“We are thrilled that we have made this most valuable relationship official,” said NAF’s international marketing manager Claire Rowlands.

“Van Olst Horses are extremely credible and influential worldwide. The stallions, including world champion Glamourdale, sport horses and horses for auction will all be supported with bespoke advice and Five Star support from us here at NAF whilst helping us to develop the business further in the Netherlands and beyond.”

U.S. Polo Assn

The official brand for the United States Polo Association (USPA) has signed a deal with polo player Henry Porter, who becomes its latest global brand ambassador.

His role will be focused on the UK, Europe and the Middle East, where he grew up and still spends much of his time as a professional player.

He will be raising the profile of up-and-coming players via social media and interviews, and will be kitted out in U.S. Polo Assn. gear.

“I look forward to gaining great exposure with the both new and loyal fans and followers of the sport by sharing my fast-paced polo activities and my exciting travels,” he said.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free