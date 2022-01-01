New official partner for Badminton, funding to support working mothers, plus more sponsorship news





Lightsource bp

Badminton Horse Trials has announced Lightsource bp as an official partner for 2022.

The company is involved in the development and management of solar energy projects.

“Sustainability is certainly high on our priorities for 2022 and beyond,” said Badminton director Jane Tuckwell. “We are very much looking forward to this new association and working with Lightsource bp.”

Lightsource bp group chief executive Nick Boyle added: “We are thrilled to become an official partner of Badminton Horse Trials 2022. Over the years we have had hundreds of positive collaborations with landowners up and down the country. It’s a real pleasure to be able to support such an important event, enjoyed for so many years by the rural communities that we partner with across the UK, and all equestrian supporters alike.

“We believe that these partnerships will be a key factor to the nations transition to a net zero future.”

Women in Racing

The organisation has been awarded £140,000 by the Racing Foundation and Kindred Group to implement the next stage of its “racing home” project.

The project, launched in November 2019, was behind the working mothers in the racing industry research, published last year. The new funding will enable Women in Racing, supported by Simply Racing, to implement the practical and educational recommendations from the report.

This includes developing a website with racing-specific and general material to help employers, employees and the self-employed find answers about anything related to parenthood.

Educational “coffee mornings/community days” and events at racecourses are also planned with the aim of encouraging open talk about pregnancy, maternity and family life while also providing a network structure for parents.

Dodson & Horrell

The feed brand has partnered with the Pony Club to support the education and training of its 30,000 members.

This will include creating a new Dodson & Horrell feeding badge, designed to complement the existing Pony Club feed badge, plus feeding education and support for members and centres.

It will also be title partners for the Great Pony Club Hacking Challenge, which encourages members to get out of the arena and explore the countryside.

“We welcome Dodson & Horrell into the Pony Club community, and we have some exciting projects planned together,” said Pony Club chief executive Marcus Capel.

“One of the three critical strands to the purpose of the Pony Club is to promote and advance the education and understanding of young people in all matters relating to horsemanship and this is another way we will achieve this.

“It is also great to see that many of the Dodson & Horrell ambassadors have also been previous Pony Club members so we can celebrate their successes together.”

Krafft

Krafft is revealed as the official horse feed supplier for the 2022 World Championships at Herning.

The Danish venue will host the jumping, dressage, para dressage and vaulting World Championships in August.

“With this collaboration, we will present our product range and inform athletes and visitors about our considerations regarding the use of good raw materials and finished goods,” said Krafft sales and marketing manager Frida Nordell.

“We are constantly working on sustainability and are making even greater investments next year, and therefore it is important for us to be part of Herning2022.

“The Organisers of Herning2022 strive to deliver high quality on many parameters during the World Championships, and this is in line with our philosophy of ensuring quality from raw material to finished product. We look forward to meeting new and old customers at Herning2022, and offering our four-legged athletes high-quality products.”

Zebra Products UK

The equestrian product distributor is the new sponsor of the British Equestrian Trade Association’s (BETA) retailer of the year award for 2022.

The accolade is designed to reward retailers that offer excellent service and advice to the riding community.

Simon Middleton, managing director of Zebra Products, said the company is “delighted and honoured” to be sponsoring the awards.

“These prestigious awards provide a superb platform to support and acknowledge some of the UK’s greatest equestrian retailers. They also enable Zebra Products to be able to give something special back to the industry. The very best of luck to all the entrants!”

Nominations close on 31 January, with the winners announced at the BETA conference and business awards in March 2022.

For information, visit: www.beta-uk.org

Mochara

The women’s clothing company has welcomed top showing rider Katie Jerram-Hunnable as a brand ambassador for its 2022 campaigns.

Katie said Mochara’s clothing range “ticks all the boxes” and that it is “fantastic to receive support from a company whose products you like so much”.

Mochara Equestrian founder, Tara Keoshgerian, added: “I am so looking forward to working alongside Katie and her team of horses during the 2022 showing season. I first met Katie on the Mochara stand at the Longines Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in July where she purchased several items. It was fantastic to hear how much she loved her Mochara pieces particularly how much time she now saves not having to change outfits multiple times per day. This is exactly what I wanted to achieve when I set up the brand in 2019.”

The Centre Line

The equestrian equipment specialists is sponsoring the British Dressage Preliminary Championships at Somerford Park in 2022.

Regional qualification classes take place from 1 January to 30 June, with the championships in September.

“We can think of no better way to demonstrate how our equestrian equipment can help enhance performance for riders and their horses,” said the company’s co-owner, Clare Hubbard. “As a company we pride ourselves on our levels of research and are constantly looking for technical innovation in the products we distribute.

“Everything has been tried and tested by us and our team of riders, many of whom are at the top of their game. We look for quality that offers the best price for performance whether that is a girth, a hat, a rug or supplements. As we all know, there is never a miracle product that fixes everything, but the Centre Line has a whole host of technical products to help give you the winning edge.”

The company is also sponsoring Sir Lee Pearson. The deal involves Sir Lee being supported by Dominick Rugs through the Centre Line, which is the brand’s UK distributor.

“I am delighted that I am going to be supported by Dominick Rugs through the Centre Line. My horses will be all appropriately dressed come rain or shine and we love their stable and travel rugs too,” he said. “Thanks to the team at the Centre Line for helping fit the rugs and advise. I can totally recommend their customer service.”

The Jockey Club

The organisation has signed several large sponsorship agreements and revealed a huge increase in prize money.

A new partnership between Coral and the Jockey Club has resulted in a +£180,000 boost in prize money at two feature jump fixtures at Kempton Park in 2022.

The increases are possible thanks to a six-figure sponsorship contribution from Coral, which will be the headline sponsor at both fixtures, alongside group-wide increases in prize money across the Jockey Club announced in December. The Jockey Club revealed it is increasing prize money across its racecourses by £12m in 2022, taking the total on offer to over £58m next year.

Coral Lanzarote Hurdle Day (15 January) has a total prize pot of £255,000, with the feature Listed Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle now offering £100,000 in total prize money. The Grade Two Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase on the same day rises from £60,000 to £80,000.

The Grade Three Coral Chase on 26 February features a £150,000 prize pot (up from £100,000), while the Grade Two Coral Adonis Juvenile Novices’ Hurdle and the Grade Two Coral Pendil Novices’ Chase also have five-figure increases in prize money. Total prize money on this day now stands at £366,800.

“The January and February period of the jump season is in real need of reinvigoration and strengthening, and we are delighted to partner with the Jockey Club in making such a significant prize money boost to these two high quality Saturday race meetings at Kempton Park,” said Coral PR director, Simon Clare.

Barney Clifford, Jockey Club regional head of racing and clerk of the course at Kempton Park, added: “We are delighted to be working with Coral at two of our feature days of jump racing and our thanks goes to them for their significant contribution to increased prize money at both fixtures.

“While the largest increases are to the feature contests, it should also be noted that all races on the card at both fixtures have more prize money on offer in 2022 due to additional in-house investment, which I am sure will be appreciated by all as the industry continues its recovery from the challenges of the last couple of years.”

In other Jockey Club sponsorship news, Hall and Woodhouse has extended its sponsorship of the Badger Beers Chase at Wincanton for a further three years, to continue as the longest current sponsor in British jump racing.

The 2021 race marked the partnership’s 60th anniversary.

“It is a fantastic achievement to have reached 60 years of the partnership in 2021 and we are really looking forward to building on our experience of working together as we look ahead to the next,” said Wincanton racecourse general manager Jack Parkinson.

Turners is also announced as the new sponsor of the 2m 4f novices’ chase at the Cheltenham Festival (registered as the Golden Miller Novices’ Chase).

The race takes place on the third day of the 2022 Festival (17 March).

Turners, based in Soham, is one of the UK’s largest privately owned transport companies.

Managing director Paul Day, grandson of co-founder Wallace Turner, said: “Outside my family, I have two great passions in my life — my business, Turners, and sports with a lifelong love of horseracing.

“I attend the Cheltenham Festival for all four days every year. I think it was when Istabraq won his first Champion Hurdle (1998) that I first started attending every day of the Festival, although I had made some visits before that.

“I love all sports and have travelled all over the world to attend major events including the Breeders’ Cup, but for me the Cheltenham Festival is the real standout – there is nothing else like it.”

