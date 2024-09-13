New dressage champions, Yasmin Ingham’s Olympic experience and other things the horse world is talking about





The LeMieux National Dressage Championships

The National Dressage Championships are in full swing at Somerford Park Farm, with defending champions and future stars in action. Among the winners so far are the new para Grade IV national champions Fiona Maynard and Denver IX, while Sadie Smith and Swanmore Dantina continued their impressive unbeaten 2024 streak to win the inter II title. One standout combination includes 11-year-old Theo Charnley and his 12hh rescue pony RSPCA George, who scored 69.14% in the preliminary silver championship.

Keep up to date on all the stories from the nationals

How Yasmin Ingham prepared for the Olympic course she never got to jump

British eventing team alternate rider Yasmin Ingham has discussed her Paris Olympics experience in an exclusive interview for H&H subscribers. Yasmin had the tough but important job of preparing for all three phases of the competition, knowing that she could receive a last-minute call-up. Although Yasmin did not compete, she has taken lots of positives from her first Olympic experience. “It’s another string to my bow. I’m lucky to have been given the opportunity to experience it first-hand, to be in the mix with all the riders, picking up lots of tools for my toolbox in the future,” she said.

Read this exclusive interview

A Grade II-Listed country home

If you’re dreaming of a new horsey home, look no further than Elms Farm in Leicestershire. The five-bedroom property sits in 11.13 acres, and has a utility room, downstairs cloakroom, kitchen with AGA, dining room, plus a sitting room and a lounge. The equestrian facilities include timber stables, a covered barn with a horse walker, a Dutch barn, floodlit manege, and a lunge pen. Elms Farm is on the market with a guide price of £1.29m.

Take a look round

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim Horse Trials, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now