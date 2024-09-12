



Elms Farm is a Grade II-listed five-bedroom country home in the village of Higham on the Hill, on the edge of rural Leicestershire, that also has great equestrian facilities.

The village has a primary school and more comprehensive amenities can be found in Atherstone (five miles), Nuneaton (1.5 miles) and Hinckley (three miles). Nuneaton railway station has a direct link to London. The cities of Coventry and Birmingham are 11 miles and 26 miles away respectively, while Birmingham International Airport is 23 miles away and East Midlands Airport is 28 miles away.

You will be spoilt for choice when it comes to local equestrian centres. Weston Lawns is around 20 minutes away (seven miles), plus there is Markfield Equestrian Centre (16 miles) and Onley Grounds (26 miles), Newbold Verdon Equestrian Centre (10 miles) and Pickering Grange (13 miles), to name just a few nearby. All of these are under 30 minutes from the front door of this property, bar Onley Grounds, which is a 40-minute drive.

Midshire Farm & Equine are on call for any veterinary needs.

Elms Farm is on the market with Howkins & Harrison with a guide price of £1.295m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include brick stables, timber stables, a barn with covered horse walker and further stabling, a Dutch barn with stables below, 30x60m floodlit manége with sand and rubber surface, plus a lunge pen and pasture land.

This property sits in 11.13 acres.

The farmhouse has accommodation over two floors with a utility room, downstairs cloakroom, kitchen with AGA, sitting room, dining room and lounge on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a family bathroom and five bedrooms.

A barn has planning permission for conversion to a two-bedroom self-contained residence.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim Horse Trials, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in…

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the National Dressage Championships, Blenheim, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now