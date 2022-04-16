New coins featuring The Queen on horseback released in celebration of her life





The Queen’s life has been celebrated in a new set of coins showing her on horseback.

The Queen Elizabeth II “the equestrian portrait” crown set, released by Hattons of London, is a collection of four coins marking her 1953 coronation, her 1977 Silver Jubilee, her 2002 Golden Jubilee, and the 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

“As [she is] the only monarch for whom Britain has produced commemorative crown coins not only for her coronation but also for all of her major jubilees, the collection features unique heritage-style portraits of the Queen on horseback, similar in style to the very first English silver crown minted in the year 1551 for King Edward VI,” said a Hattons of London spokesman.

“The coins include the coronation crown of 1953 featuring Her Majesty depicted riding side-saddle on a prancing horse, a riding stock in her left hand and reins in her right.

“The second is the 1977 Silver Jubilee crown-sized decimal 25p coin, which was the first British jubilee commemorative coin released in the reign of Her Majesty. The coin features a portrait of the Queen riding side-saddle at the Trooping of the Colour on horse guards parade. The portrait is the work of the late visual artist Arnold Machin, best known for designing iconic British coins and postage stamps.”

The spokesman said the 2002 Golden Jubilee coin shows a portrait of The Queen, created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadey, whose depiction of Her Majesty has appeared on all UK and commonwealth coinage since 1988.

“In celebration of this year’s Platinum Jubilee, the final coin in the collection is a newly created crown-sized £5 coin, featuring a special commemorative portrait of The Queen by artist John Bergdhal. Showing Her Majesty in the uniform of the Horse Guards, the coin perfectly completes the historical cycle spanning 70 years on the throne,” said the spokesman.

Hattons of London managing director Simon Mellinger said the set is already proving popular with those who want a memento of The Queen’s 70-year reign and horse enthusiasts alike. The set is available from www.hattonsoflondon.co.uk for £189.

