New class without amateur restrictions in SEIB Search For A Star series





The popular SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) showing series has added a class for veteran horses and ponies to its series for 2022.

The new championship will be for senior animals aged 16 years and older, and it is the first SFAS class that has no amateur restrictions on the horses, ponies and riders taking part.

There will be five qualifiers throughout the showing season, from April to August, culminating in a finale at Your Horse Live in November 2022.

In the new SFAS open veteran championship, horses will be required to gallop, and make-up and show products are permitted. The class was trialled at the end of the 2021 season and owing to its popularity is all set to run in full this year.

“We have set up this exciting new Search For A Star championship to celebrate some of our very top horses who are in their later years,” said SEIB marketing manager Nicolina MacKenzie.

“It will be a real treat to see the ‘golden oldies’ perform at Your Horse Live in November. Older horses who have previously excelled in other disciplines will be very welcome to take part. This is the one Search For A Star class in which there is no requirement for amateur status.”

More details will be made available for competitors soon and anyone looking to compete is advised to check the SEIB website as well as the SEIB Search For A Star Facebook page for updates.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.