New boost to help sport and NHS, plus the latest partnership news

The Oxford-based digital printing, data and marketing company has signed up to sponsor a new restricted series for the 2020/21 point-to-point season, while also raising money for the NHS.

The company, founded in 1992 by 2018/19 season leading owner Tim Underwood, is sponsoring a series of 20 qualifying races, culminating in a final at Stratford on 28 May 2021.

The top four in each series qualifier, plus the winner of any other restricted race up to and including 16 May, will be eligible for the final.

The series is expected to launch at the East Devon fixture on the opening day of the season (24 October), with further qualifiers held at fixtures across Britain.

Each fixture holding a qualifier, titled The Print Concern Supports the NHS Restricted Race, is receiving a payment of £600, plus mementoes for the winning owner and rider. The Stratford final is hoped to have added prize money of £10,000 and the leading horse in the series will win £1,000.

The £40 entry fee for each qualifier will go directly to the NHS.

“While I’ve ridden many winners, I’ve had a number of accidents too – concussion, multiple fractures, over 100 stitches in my head… not forgetting a heart attack,” said Tim.

“Involvement with horses can be a hazardous occupation, so I wanted to recognise everything they’ve done over the years, for anyone attending point-to-points – not just us riders.

“We all rely on the NHS and nurses, doctors and other staff have endangered their lives for us during this pandemic. I wanted to ensure their efforts will not be forgotten.”

Perry Equestrian

The family-run manufacturer has pledged its support to rising showjumping star Tabitha Kyle as her new equipment and yard sponsor.

Perry Equestrian’s sponsorship commitment is to provide the 13-year-old with horse and yard equipment, including stall chains, grooming products, flexi-fill tubs and trugs, SafeTie tie-up loops and an Aquaroll water carrier.

“All of the products that we have used so far on our yard have been extremely high quality,” said Tabitha.

“Perry Equestrian has everything you could need for your yard in almost every colour and I can highly recommend them. One of my favourite items is their Corn Broom, which makes mucking out so much faster!”

NAF Five Star

The long-term sponsor of British Riding Clubs (BRC) has extended its support to the new combined training championships at Aston-le-Walls in May 2021.

“As long-time supporters of British Riding Clubs we are thrilled to add the new combined training championships to the string of NAF BRC sponsored events,” said NAF Five Star sponsorship and events manager Eloise Chugg-Martin.

“2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone and we appreciate just how much members will share in our excitement that qualifiers are now able to take place. We would like to wish you the best of luck and we look forward to seeing you at the championships.”

The championships are open to teams and individuals, via area qualifiers. Dressage will be at prelim and novice, with jumping at 75cm and 85cm.

JSW 4 Jumps Ltd

The showjump and equestrian equipment seller has announced a new sponsorship deal with para showjumper Laura Goodall.

Laura joins the North Yorkshire-based company as its first brand ambassador.

“Despite being diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS in 2015 Laura has never allowed the illness stop her love of horsemanship,” said JSW managing director Emma Watkinson.

“She is a strong, brave woman who is a role model to many — her belief that disability can reawaken your spirit and allow you to aim high in your life goals is truly inspirational and the whole team are looking forward to a fabulous partnership.”

Laura added she is “extremely honoured” to be asked to join the company as an ambassador.

“They are a great team and I can’t wait for the future! I have purchased all of my showjumps through JSW and can highly recommend them to anyone so it’s a perfect role for me,” she said.

PDS Saddles

The dressage saddle specialist has signed a deal to sponsor the British Dressage elementary freestyle championships in 2021.

PDS Saddles, which has developed its range in conjunction with the company’s sponsored rider and collaborator Carl Hester, is supporting the championship as part of its new marketing campaign in the UK. The campaign focuses on “building awareness of their relationship with Carl together with the quality, fit and comfort of the saddles”.

Carl said: “It is great to see PDS sponsor this very popular British Dressage championship. I have helped them develop this range of saddles over the past six years and we now have a range that will suit any shape of rider or horse combination.

“I encourage riders to try one; they give the horse freedom of movement, are totally adjustable so can be altered to fit on site – and their price is very competitive.”

Synovium Horse Health

The Dutch supplement brand has signed a sponsorship deal with the Eilberg family.

The brand was established in 2006 by Olympic team vet Dr SHL Donker and has clean sport “at the forefront of [its] development”.

A statement from the family said: “The modern day sport horse competing at top level can only benefit from extra support given through feeding supplements like Synovium. One has to be careful when feeding a new supplement. We can be confident that Synovium products have been properly tested to comply with clean sport.”

