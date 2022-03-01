‘My horse didn’t take off’: jockey back to winning ways following crashing fall





Jockey Zac Baker broke his collarbone on 20 January when suffering a fall in a hunter chase at Ludlow, but he was back to winning ways last weekend, riding three winners in total, with two of those coming at Larkhill aboard Far From Over (owned and trained by Maurice Linehan) and Kauto No Risk (trained by Joanne Priest and owned by John Hargreaves) in both divisions of the 5yo&up maiden. The other winner came at the Kingston Blount Racing Club meeting in Oxfordshire aboard Al Shahir for trainer Tom Ellis and owners, the Ice and a Slice Racing Club, in the men’s open.

“My horse didn’t take off at the final fence [at Ludlow] and I ended up breaking my collarbone right next to my sternum,” explains Zac, who works for National Hunt trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies. “I rested it, rode out again 10 days later and spent two weeks at Oaksey House.

“This weekend was Far From Over’s first time out. Maurice bought him with another horse and originally we thought the other horse was nicer. But then Far From Over had a gallop at Nigel’s and since then he’s come on leaps and bounds; he would have won by further here but nothing could go with him – he’s very nice.

“Kauto No Risk needed some TLC when he arrived from Ireland last year and is a little diddy chestnut, but he’s filled out and, despite not being the bravest of jumpers yet, he tanked me through the race and nothing got near him. It’s good to back race riding again.”

