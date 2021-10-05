Man dies and jump jockey critically injured in car accident





A man died and a National Hunt jockey is in a critical but stable condition in hospital as a result of a car accident in Somerset.

Matt Griffiths suffered a serious head injury in the single-car collision, in Exford, Exmoor, on Sunday (3 October). The passenger in the car, a 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A spokesman for the Injured Jockeys Fund said: “There was a fatal car accident yesterday near Exford on Exmoor.

“National hunt jockey Matt Griffiths was involved in this and having been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, is now in a stable but critical condition.

“His family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

Matt Griffiths has had 139 wins over his near-13-year career, including the Grade 1 Ascot Chase in February on Dashel Drasher, for trainer Jeremy Scott.

Avon and Somerset Police is investigating the incident, which took place on the B3224 on Sunday evening.

“At about 8.45pm, a BMW 430 with two occupants was in collision with a tree,” a spokesman for the force said. “The passenger, a 27-year-old man, sadly died at the scene from his injuries.

“The driver, a 31-year-old man, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.

“The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene, and re-opened at just after 4.30am on Monday.”

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5221230833.

