Mare and gelding freed from sticky situations thanks to firefighters

Firefighters have come to the aid of a mare and gelding who became stuck in separate incidents.

On Sunday (19 July) a 10-year-old 16hh gelding fell through a footbridge at Church Lane, Sherrington, Bucks.

Crew and animal rescue specialists from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS), Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

“The horse fell through a footbridge and got stuck. Thankfully with some great teamwork our crews and animal rescue specialists were able to release him without any harm,” a spokesman for HFRS said.

A vet also attended the scene and the gelding was freed by 12.18pm. The rider was uninjured.

“The horse did not suffer any major injuries, apart from a few minor cuts,” said the spokesman.

On 14 July the animal specialist team from HFRS had rescued a 13-year-old 16hh mare called Romie, who had become stuck in a muddy ditch in Sway, in the New Forest.

Article continued below…

A vet from the Barn Equine Surgery attended the scene and Romie was lifted to safety by fire crew using a manitou forklift.

The spokesman said the mare was unharmed.

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 23 July, don’t miss our “Can’t wait for Tokyo” special including a look back at the dressage success of London 2012, plus how the postponed Games could be an advantage for some horses and riders. We also talk to Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara in H&H interview and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore the pros and cons of genetic technology. Campaigner Reece McCook tells us about his role working to end racism in equestrianism and check out our hunting content, we go behind the scenes at the kennels of two very different packs of hounds. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on how Graham Fletcher made his name in showjumping and much more.