Elite showjumper returns to top level after losing an eye

A top showjumping stallion has returned to the sport at the highest level after having an eye removed.

Cornado NRW injured the eye at the end of 2018. However it didn’t heal, so the decision was made to remove it.

The 16-year-old has been competing on the international circuit since 2011 and is one of German showjumper Marcus Ehning’s elite string.

“He has adjusted very well and Marcus is very happy to have him at the competitions again,” Judith Gölkel from the Sportpferde Ehning team told H&H.

“He jumped fantastic in s-Hertogenbosch and the plan is to take him to Paris this weekend.”

A video of Cornado jumping a beautiful clear at the Indoor Masters in ’s-Hertogenbosch on 15 March has been viewed more than 25,000 times.

“Cornado has shown himself from his best side today,” said the team.

“We are happy that he survived his eye removal so well and are overjoyed to have him back at tournaments.”

Cornado last jumped in front of a crowd at Spruce Meadows CSI5* in September. He was entered for the Nations Cup final in Barcelona in October, but was withdrawn before the start.

The striking grey, by Cornet Obolensky, was Marcus’s ride at 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy, where he helped Germany to team fourth place as a team and finished 10th in the individual.

He has twice finished fourth at the FEI World Cup final (2014 and 2016) and was 12th at last year’s event in Paris.

His glittering intercontinental career includes CSI5* grands prix wins at Verona (2013), Bordeaux (2014), Paris (2014) and ‘s’Hetogenbosch (2016), plus numerous top placings and a win at the 2013 CSI3* Herning grand prix in Denmark.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday