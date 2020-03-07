Make your mum an H&H cover star for Mother’s Day

If you’re looking for something a little bit different for the most important woman in your life this Mother’s Day, we have the answer.

Instead of flowers or chocolates on 22 March – or perhaps the special treat of allowing her to help you at a show – why not treat your mum to a personalised Horse & Hound front cover?

Bespoke covers using your photographs, and your chosen date and lines of text, can be created by the H&H team, and would make an ideal Mother’s Day gift.

“If you’re looking for something a little bit different for Mother’s Day, what could be better than a personalised front cover of Horse & Hound for your mum to hang on the wall in the downstairs cloakroom, as have thousands of riders before her?” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“Cover lines make a novel medium for saying what you want to say, whether that’s thank you for sitting in the cold watching me school every night of the week, for driving me to the yard every day until I got my licence, and still driving me to all those shows because I still haven’t got my lorry licence.

“Our parents’ involvement in our equestrian pursuits is often what make them possible and we are eternally grateful for that start.

Continues below…

Hovis’ Friday diary: ‘Like asking Usain Bolt to run the three-legged race at the local school fête’ Hovis has been spared homelessness (for now) and is praying his mother stays away from his first jumping session with Teenage rider taken to hospital after dog attack on beach The rider’s mother has appealed to owners to keep dogs on leads Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

“Or it may rather be that you feel your mother’s riding achievements or exploits have been worthy of a front cover of the magazine, and she has only been unfortunate to miss out on occasions, and here is your opportunity to right that wrong.

“Whatever the reason, I hope this unusual gift is well received and raises a few smiles on Mother’s Day.”

For details, email hhprintorders@ti-media.com. Prices start from £45 for an A4 size cover.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free