Major supporter announced for international dressage challenge, plus the latest sponsorship news

Equine America

The equestrian supplement company has been announced as the title sponsor for the Rotterdam Hickstead Grand Prix Challenge.

The tests, which were ridden at Rotterdam and Hickstead, have been recorded for broadcast on 18-19 July with commentary from top judges. Riders include Charlotte Dujardin, Emile Faurie and Patrick van der Meer.

Rotterdam Topsport is also on board as official sponsor of the first day.

“This is a great initiative from CHIO Rotterdam and Dressage at Hickstead allowing international grand prix dressage riders and their horses to work towards a specific measuring moment during these challenging times,” said Equine America managing director Lee Middleton.

“Of course, riders have continued their training and taken the best care of their horses but we believe it motivates them when there is a point where you can get confirmation that you’re on the right track. Of course, we cannot wait to see the riders perform at the event.”

NAF

The equestrian products and supplements brand has signed a sponsorship deal with Team Hughes.

The support includes top dressage riders Gareth and Rebecca, and their daughter, Ruby, who has competed as part of Team GBR’s international vaulting squad.

“We are delighted to be working with Team Hughes,” said NAF’s advertising and PR manager Mel Newman.

“Not only are they a force within the dressage world, there are also exciting times ahead within vaulting. Given our official partnership status with Team GBR, it makes complete sense to be able to further support the horses of Team Hughes and their continuing journey to a very exciting 2021 and beyond. All horses will be supported with bespoke advice and Five Star support from us here at NAF whilst helping us to develop the business further in the UK and internationally. We look forward to working together for the years to come.”

Caunton Manor Stud

The stud is continuing its support of Osberton International Horse Trials (7 to 11 October) as title sponsor of the young horse championships, featuring a new format for four-year-olds.

A new dressage test has been written for the class, with the jumping phase featuring a combined showjumping and cross-country phase on 8 October. Horses will be awarded marks for the dressage as well as for potential and general impression in all phases.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Caunton Manor Stud back to Osberton as our title sponsors for the young horse classes,” said a spokesman for organisers Bede.

“As one of the foremost sport horse breeding studs, it has been exciting to see many of their foals being born over the past few weeks.”

