Top British and Dutch riders to get back into the competition arena for unique online grand prix challenge

Top British and Dutch dressage riders will go head to head in an online grand prix challenge.

Dane Rawlins, organiser of the Dressage at Hickstead CDI3*, has partnered with the organisers of CHIO Rotterdam to hold the challenge.

Up to 20 grand prix combinations from each country will ride the Olympic grand prix test in front of cameras at Hickstead and Rotterdam respectively.

The full line-up, dates and broadcast channels (with live commentary) are expected to be announced shortly. Riders in both countries, including Charlotte Dujardin, Emile Faurie and Dutch chef d’equipe Alex van Silfhout have “responded positively” to the idea.

“We’re excited about this online challenge between these two top dressage nations”, said Dane.

“For the riders this is a unique measuring moment on their way to Tokyo 2021 and an opportunity to feel the competition pressure, which they lack completely this year. And of course for all dressage lovers to get a glimpse from their favourite GP dressage combinations.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The tests will be run using FEI rules, but the venues will be closed to the public. International judges Stephen Clarke and Mariette Sanders van Gansenwinkel will give live comments, and online viewers will be able to score the tests.

“The whole equestrian world was so much looking forward to this Olympic year. Covid-19 has not only resulted in cancellation of the Olympics and our events in Rotterdam and Hickstead, it was also a great disappointment for the fans that will not see their favorite dressage riders and horses in action probably most of this year,” said Patrick van der Meer, of CHIO Rotterdam.

“Together with CDIO Hickstead we now show them how dressage has progressed during lockdown.”

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.