Top rider raises £5,000 for charity after cancer diagnosis

Showing producer Lynn Russell is aiming to raise £10,000 for a breast cancer charity, following her diagnosis with the illness last year.

She has already raised more than £5,000 through a raffle, which was drawn at Royal Windsor Horse Show.

“It started off because I had breast cancer last year, was quickly treated, and I wanted to be able to put something back,” said Lynn.

“A lot of the showing community pulled together to donate lots, and people outside it did as well. We had more than 75 prizes, which included everything from cash to a day’s hunting, coach rides, vouchers and therapy weekends.”

“I have had a tremendous amount of support with it and a lot of help,” she added. “Fiona Wright has been great with all the admin, which is not my strong point.”

With some prizes re-donated, and extra lots also being offered, Lynn is now hoping to hold a second raffle at Hickstead’s Royal International meeting (23 to 28 July).

“We’re hoping to hold it in the Dick Saunders pavilion, and people should be able to buy tickets there too,” she said.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Lynn is also raising finds for Breast Cancer Now through the regular tack sales she hosts at her yard at Durfold Farm in Surrey. The next sale takes place on 3 June.

Continues below…

Stud owner raffles semen to help air ambulance that saved her daughter ‘It’s given people a giggle – it definitely made the man from the air ambulance laugh!’ Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today ‘A true rags to riches tale’: neglected pony crowned Windsor champion Pumphill Fandango was "underweight, neglected and miserable” when he was rescued by the RSPCA in 2010

“We’ll be having a charity stall there that sells donated tack, and people will be able to make an offer for items,” Lynn said. “If anyone has tack they don’t want, they can bring it to a show and leave it outside my lorry, or contact me via phone, message, or email. Anything we can’t sell, we give to The Gambia, so nothing gets wasted.”

Lynn was diagnosed with breast cancer last November and had surgery in December.

“I can’t say I timed it to fit in with the show season but it worked out well!” she said. “I dropped a few horses off over the winter when I wasn’t too well but they are all back up now and we’re getting back on track..

“As far as we know I am in the clear, with some more surgery coming up at the end of the year.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.