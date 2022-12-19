Lottie Fry, Scott Brash and a 33-year-old gelding – the incredible winners the horse world is talking about





1. Lottie Fry and Glamourdale wow London

Having fallen in love with Lottie Fry and Glamourdale when they won individual gold at the World Dressage Championships in Herning in August – if not before – the British public were ecstatic to see them in the flesh at London International Horse Show (LIHS). Lottie blushed and muttered a faintly embarrassed “thank you” at the yells of “we love you Lottie!” during the prize giving. The 26-year-old rider and the fabulous Lord Leatherdale stallion scored 90.99% to win the dressage World Cup freestyle, supported by Horse & Hound.

Read more from Lottie

2. Scott Brash’s World Cup victory

And on Sunday, fellow Brit Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson gave the crowd even more to celebrate, winning the London World Cup showjumping leg from Daniel Duesser and Killer Queen VDM, with Jodie Hall McAteer on Salt ‘N Peppa in third.

Scott and his Tokyo Olympic and 2022 World Championship ride gave a masterclass jump-off display, topped off by a mighty gallop to the last, to finish less than 0.5sec ahead of the German combination, with Jodie just over a third of a second behind.

All the action from Sunday’s big class

3. The winning 33-year-old gelding

The oldest pony to compete at this year’s London International Horse Show secured the overall 2022 SSADL supreme in-hand championship. The ever-green 33-year-old gelding Charlie Brown, handled by his owner Emma Coates, sparkled his way around the famous arena to secure the hearts of judges Penny Clifford and Jackie Webb, despite being an impressive 18 years older than the required age of a senior contender.

Find out all about this incredible veteran

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.