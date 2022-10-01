Swapping four legs for two: Olympians among riders taking on London Marathon





Tom McEwen, Jonty Evans and Olli Fletcher are among the elite riders swapping boots for trainers on Sunday as they take on the TCS London Marathon (2 October).

It’s a rapid turn-around for Tokyo Olympic eventing team gold and individual silver medallist Tom, who has two young horses in the three-day classes at Osberton this week before hot-footing it to the capital for the London Marathon tomorrow (Sunday).

The five-star winner has been spotted marathon training at major internationals this year, and is running the 26.2 miles to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK in support of his granny.

Multiple youth medal-winning showjumper Olli Fletcher is running this year’s marathon for World Horse Welfare.

Olli, 19, joins seven other runners supporting World Horse Welfare this year and he is close to achieving his £3,000 target.

Irish Olympic event rider Jonty Evans is running alongside his friend, Michael Knighty, and Hartpury’s associate professor and equine therapy centre manager Dr Kathryn Nankervis.

Jonty sustained a traumatic brain injury in a fall at Tattersalls in 2018 and the trio are running for Headway, a UK-wide brain injury support charity.

Running has formed part of Jonty’s recovery and he has been assisted by the Hartpury Sports Academy.

Presenter Rosie Tapner is taking on the marathon for Wellbeing of Women, a charity that focuses on women’s health and wellbeing through research and education.

Rosie, who the eventing fans will recognise for her appearances on Burghley TV among other presenting work in the horse world, has already raised more than £3,200 for the charity.

Many equine and equestrian-connected charities also have runners in this year’s London Marathon. Find out more about the Racing Welfare team, Countryside Alliance Foundation runners and those supporting The Donkey Sanctuary.

