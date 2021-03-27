Lockdown enables riding school’s young pony to write his first book





A pony who entertained followers with lockdown coverage of his backing has “written” a book on his experiences.

Horace’s Diary: a Pony in Lockdown tells the tales of four-year-old Welsh gelding Horace, at his home Crosswell Riding Stables in Wales last year.

Owner Carolyn Morgan, who helped Horace write his book, told H&H it came about by accident.

“I had to shut down, of course, a year ago, so I thought ‘What can I do?’” she said.

“I had little Horace, and I thought it would give me time to start backing him. I started, and there were so many children, adults and local people who were missing coming to ride, so I thought I’d do a little blog about it.”

Carolyn admits she was not an enthusiastic user of Facebook at the time, but she started posting daily Horace updates for followers.

“It was all coming from his point of view, about being backed and the life going on around him and his mates during lockdown,” she said.

“It has us clapping on a Thursday night, and the ponies kicking the doors to join in, and exercise classes for the horses when they were bored in the field. It was incredible how many people were following it.”

A friend of Carolyn’s who had written a book told her it was great, and she should have it published.

“I was only going to have 50 copies printed because I thought no one would want to read it but in the end, I had 300 done and they’ve almost sold out,” she said.

‘I’d never have thought I’d do something like this as I was always so busy but the change in my lifestyle made it possible.”

Carolyn said Horace is sharp but a special pony.

“He was great to back but there’s something special about him,” she said.

“I don’t think he ever thought he’d write a book either! The blogs, and book, have lots of morals in them, like how it’s good to talk to your mates or relations if there’s a problem — and don’t believe everything you read on Facebook.”

The daily blogs had to stop once riders were able to return in the summer, but Carolyn hopes people learned from them. And she hopes in future some of Horace’s fans will be able to ride him.

“All the children want to but I’ve said he’s still in junior school at the moment. They can groom him at the moment but they’ll have to wait till he’s old enough to teach children.”

