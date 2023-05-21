‘A girl willing to give her all for an opportunity to ride’: how discovering horses changed a teenager’s life





The family of a teenager who took up riding two years ago has shared her inspiring story of how horses have changed her life.

Lily-Mae Weller (pictured, top), 15, started riding during the pandemic and has gone from strength to strength under the guidance of Carrie Bryant at V&B Sport Horses. She has also had support from Caudwell Children’s Charity, which provided her funding for a saddle.

Lily told H&H she started at a riding school, then helping out and having lessons from Carrie when Covid restrictions permitted, before her first pony, Enzo, came into her life. She has now stepped up to affiliated showjumping and is looking ahead to a bright future.

“I really love working and being around all the horses – the people are so nice – and I love the riding and competing,” she said. “Everyone has been amazing and really supportive.”

Lily’s mother, Kate Stanier, told H&H her daughter has “gone from only being able to trot to affiliated showjumping in a very short time”.

“Lily also has so many barriers put in her way but she remains focused and super determined,” she said, adding that her daughter has autism, ADHD, sight issues and dyslexia.

“She has struggled her whole life and has been excluded by her peers and bullied.”

She added that Lily’s life changed when she started riding lessons, then persuading her family to get a pony to share.

“We met her current trainer, Carrie, by a chance encounter. Carrie just saw a girl who was willing to give her all, for an opportunity just to learn to ride,” said Ms Stanier.

“Lily’s life has changed; she is now a confident, social, team player and this is all down to Carrie and her wonderful daughters, Hanna Vickery and Ellie Brady, who constantly look after Lily and are always helping, supporting, and taking Lily to shows when they can.”

Lily has learnt horse care from scratch and has “flourished” under Carrie’s guidance to be part of the team, and is “really excited” to be starting an apprenticeship at V&B Sport Horses in August.

She is enjoying learning and gaining competition experience with one of Hanna’s horses, Almondo (“he has taught me so much”), as well as producing a former racehorse, and riding a number of other ponies.

“Since that chance encounter with Carrie, she has thrived not only in her horse journey but in every aspect of life,” said Ms Stanier.

“The last two years have been a pleasure to watch Lily change from a withdrawn, unhappy, unfulfilled, let-down child into a focused, dedicated, kind caring young lady.”

