Lest we forget: remembrance rug raises funds for Poppy Appeal





A new poppy-printed horse rug released in time for Remembrance Sunday will raise funds for the Royal British Legion in its centenary year.

The 250g medium weight turnout rug, with detachable neck, has been released by the Mark Todd Collection. All sale proceeds will go to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. The collection has pledged to donate at least £20,000 in total.

Mark Todd Collection group chief executive David Mitson said: “As a former army officer, I am delighted to be able to support the Royal British Legion and I have seen first-hand the help that the charity provides to serving and ex-serving personnel all year round, every day of the week.

“Supporting our armed forces is something the equestrian community has a long history of, and I hope we will see many horses in their poppy rugs to celebrate the work of the charity in their centenary year.”

The rug is available at £79.99, from the Mark Todd Collection website and a number of stockists. Money raised will go to the Poppy Appeal, which was launched after the First World War to support armed forces veterans.

Royal British Legion head of corporate partnerships Ben France said: “We are looking forward to working in partnership with the Mark Todd Collection and we are very grateful for their generous pledge of donations on their limited-edition product. It is a wonderful way to not only mark our centenary but the beginning of the Poppy Appeal too.

“The donations raised will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of people from our armed forces community that have selflessly served our country and are now struggling through hardships, injuries and bereavements.”

