Leading veterinary charity faces imminent closure if emergency funds not found

Leading veterinary charity the Animal Health Trust (AHT) is facing closure within days if emergency funding cannot be found.

The AHT announced yesterday (22 March) that following a time of “dire financial constraints, and now with the economic implications of Covid-19 having a direct effect on funding”, the charity faces closure.

“The AHT has been in existence for more than 75 years and makes a significant difference to the health and welfare of animals,” said the trust’s statement.

“Much of the work we do is unique, and without us, this work will cease, putting thousands of animals at risk from disease and injury.”

The AHT is the leading veterinary and scientific research charity dedicated to animal health and welfare. Its veterinary service provides care for ill and injured dogs, cats and horses, while its scientific team researches cures and treatments for disease and injury, from providing specialist advice to developing vaccines.

The AHT team was vital in last year’s equine flu outbreaks, carrying out testing round the clock as well as keeping the country updated on the situation.

The charity said: “The trustees and executive committee continue to seek emergency funding, including the potential use of recently announced government schemes, in order to save the unparalleled knowledge and expertise the organisation houses, but without an urgent input of significant funds the charity is likely to close at the end of this month.

“We are working with our 257 members of staff to support them through this difficult time.”

