‘I was smiling from ear to ear’: racing fans’ favourite lights up London horse show





Jayne and the late Keith Sivills’ home-bred racing star Lady Buttons, who won £292,471 when in training with Phil Kirby, cemented her status as “The Queen of the North” when she triumphed in the Agria racehorse to show horse final at the London International Horse Show.

In the 14-year-old’s saddle was her former work rider Jennie Durrans. Jennie and her partner Adam Nicol, who rode Buttons for the majority of her career on the track, took Buttons on in February 2023.

She was lightly shown last season with success before stepping up this term.

“She retired from racing in 2020 after a minor injury and unfortunately, she wasn’t able to be put in foal as it was discovered that she had under-developed ovaries,” Jennie explained. “When she came to me, she already had most of the basics in place as I’d ridden her for so long and it didn’t take long to get her back into the game.”

On her show ring debut in 2023, she won all three classes at Burgham Horse Trials.

“We had a bit of a stop-start year as we were so busy with racing, but we kept her ticking over with jump training at home,” Jennie said.

“At the beginning of this season, I went to get her out of the lorry at her first show and she hit her head having a bit of a dance about. It took a long time for her to heal and before taking her back out showing again we did some dressage.”

Buttons qualified for London on her second attempt, and Jennie headed into the final with “zero expectations”.

“She’s never done an indoor show before. She’s very much a mare; one day she comes out chilled and up for it, the next she’s excitable and doesn’t want to play ball. I said to my friend that I’d be delighted if she behaves and we don’t get asked to leave the ring! During the warm-up, though, Buttons gave me the most amazing feeling. She was showing herself so well and this continued into the class; I was smiling from ear to ear from start to finish.”

“Initially, I really wanted to event Buttons as she jumps for fun, but showing fits in with working full-time on our small yard and being so busy with racing. With showing, I can lightly work her on the flat and pick a show to aim for; it fits in around everything.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen. I know she’s beautiful, she moves well and has lots of presence, but for other people to notice that in her too is so nice. She’s definitely an overachiever.”

