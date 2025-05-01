Farewell to ‘absolute gentleman’ and voice of horse sport





Kit Dwerryhouse, one of the iconic voices over the eventing airways of the last 40-plus years has died at the age of 72.

His life revolved around horses and the countryside and following hounds at every opportunity, the latter taking preference over school on numerous occasions. He reckoned he had hunted with more than 80 packs during his lifetime.

He was a brilliant producer of young horses and built courses at events at such as Kinlet and Weston Park, in the days when eventing was run by the British Horse Society.

An Army career had looked to be on the cards but this was short-lived following his interview with Brigadier Windsor-Clive of the Coldstream Guards. The brigadier suggested Kit might be better joining him as amateur whipper-in at the Ludlow.

He was an exceptional horseman who took his home-produced youngsters through the levels eventing, sometimes with a run in a point-to-point in readiness for a two- or three-day, and they all went hunting. His best-known horse was Comus, whom he took to Bramham as a six-year-old in 1976 and Burghley that autumn.

Following a move to Bramham Park, he not only immersed himself in hunting with the Middleton, but also began a career in the commentary and control box at horse trials. Although many eventers may have known Kit indirectly, his gravelly voice was instantly recognisable at many Midlands and northern events.

His encyclopaedic knowledge of bloodlines and the ability to read how a horse was going meant entertaining and informative commentary and for those not having the best day he could always find a kind word and positive slant to follow them back to the lorry park.

He loved racing and cricket, and during breaks could be seen sitting in his car reading the sports pages of the Daily Telegraph with a cigarette in his hand.

He was an absolute gentleman with perfect manners and a kind word for all.

He is survived by his daughter Sophie.

