‘I’m emotional – it’s taken 20-odd years’: British rider makes five-star debut





US-based British five-star first-timer Lucienne Bellissimo scored 33.7 for 15th on Dyri in today’s Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage.

This pair have consistently produced tests in the 20s, but Lucienne was not disappointed, saying: “None of it was quite as through and as relaxed as I’ve been having for the season leading up to this, but I’m grateful that he’s in there [the competition].”

Lucienne (née Elms), who has been based in the US for six years, added: “I think it’s probably the first time he’s felt me go, ‘Oh, we’re at a five-star’ and he’s held his breath a little bit too. So it’s as much a rider thing as a horse thing. But he’s a star and he always tries, so hopefully in the future, he will lay down a 20s test at five-star as well.”

Asked what it means to her to be making her five-star debut after her Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage, Lucienne Bellissimo, 41, was holding back tears as she said: “Too much, actually – I’m normally a really cool customer and I never get nervous. And I’ll be honest, today I’m just almost emotional because it has taken 20-odd years… I don’t cry. There’s been a lot of injuries and things along the way, so I just feel really grateful.”

The 13-year-old Dyri runs in the ownership of Lucienne’s business, Horse Scout Eventing, LLC.

She said: “He’s really nice horse to work with at home. He’s not that complicated. He does try and, if anything, because he’s a bit introverted, when he does get nervous, he’ll back off the contact and suck into himself while being a little bit hot.

“He’s the nicest horse I’ve produced on the flat. I’ve produced a lot of event horses who were not anywhere near as nice as a quality as this one. He’s a sweet gelding.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s cross-country over Derek di Grazia’s course, Lucienne said: ­“There’s a lot there for him to do. I’ve just got to ride it well, to be positive and not be unrealistic.

“If he starts to feel tired, he might have to do a couple of the alternatives. I think the weather’s going to play a fair part. He’s not a horse that tends to finish pulling, so I’ve just got to use my brain and feel what he’s saying a little bit.”

