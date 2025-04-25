



Britain’s Tom McEwen has claimed third place for Britain at the close of the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage today.

Piloting Brookfield Quality, owned by Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe Perry, Tom scored 26.2, which was just bested by the final pair of the day, the home side’s Boyd Martin with Commando 3, who landed a mark of 26. Germany’s overnight leader Michael Jung still holds top spot on a commanding 18.6 with FischerChipmunk FRH.

The 16-year-old Brookfield Quality, who was third at Pau last year, is known as Nervous Norris at home.

“He’s never let anyone down – he’s Nervous Norris, but he’s an absolute legend of a horse and he was fantastic. I was so pleased with him. It really felt like we got the most out of the test,” said Tom.

“He dealt with it in there like a trooper because he can be a bit spooky. I still can’t get him past the tent outside, so I was just absolutely delighted with him.”

Tom McEwen produced the son of OBOS Quality 004 in a pleasing uphill frame in the Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage and said there were “a couple of little mistakes, but that’s there or thereabouts at this level”.

Tom landed plenty of eights with the marks just dropping down in one area for three fives, but the marks were inconsistent around these movements – he pulled in a five, an eight and a seven for his half-piroutte right and two fives and a 7.5 for the transition to collected trot that followed.

Tom’s preparation for Kentucky with Norris has been unusual in that he has run in two open novices and an open intermediate, rather than any higher-level classes.

The rider explained: “He always produces it when he gets there and confidence is key with him and actually just allowing him to be running around nice and smoothly. For him, the more relaxed he is, the more chance you’re going to have of producing a test like today.

“It’s very different to a lot of other people’s pathways to get to five-star. But he’s an absolute little legend and we have built a really good partnership over the last couple of years. We seem to understand each other. We are obviously quirky enough together and he’s just pretty mint, really.”

Kentucky Three-Day Event dressage: Harry Meade and Lucienne Bellissimo

Harry Meade and Grafennacht had some of the worst of the weather today, performing in heavy rain towards the end of the action.

Amanda Gould’s mare, who joined Harry last summer after William Fox-Pitt retired, seemed a little bright and distracted and the pair scored 35.2 for 18th overnight.

Harry also sits in 17th on his ride from yesterday, Et Hop Du Matz.

The third British pair today, US-based Lucienne Bellissimo and Dyri, scored 33.7 for 15th overnight.

