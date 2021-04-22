What time is your favourite riding? Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 dressage times revealed





Looking for the Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 dressage times? You can find the full list for the five-star here.

The five-star dressage kicks off at 12.23pm local time today (5.23pm British time) when Jonelle Price and the first of her three rides, Grappa Nera, enter the arena.

The New Zealander will be followed by the first home side rider, Will Coleman on Dondante at 12.31pm (5.31pm British time).

The final test today will be much-anticipated as 2018 and 2019 Kentucky winners Oliver Townend and Cooley Master Class will perform at 4.53pm (9.53pm British time).

The 2018 Badminton winner Classic Moet, ridden by Jonelle Price, is also in the final tranche of horses on Thursday, at 4.37pm (9.37pm British time).

Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 dressage times Friday

The dressage starts again at 12.15pm local time (5.15pm British time) on Friday (23 April), when the first rider to go is the US’s Boyd Martin with On Cue, another of the three-horse riders. Boyd’s star horse, Tsetserleg TSF, is one of the last on Friday, at 5.11pm (10.11pm British time).

Oliver Townend’s second horse, the 2017 Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class, is on show at 5.03pm (10.03pm British time) on Friday.

Among the other overseas visitors, William Fox-Pitt and Oratorio perform on Thursday, at 2.01pm (7.01pm British time), while Harry Meade (Superstition) is on Friday at 2.43pm (7.43pm British time).

US fans will also want to watch out for Phillip Dutton’s two rides – Fernhill Singapore is at 12.55pm on Thursday (5.55pm British time) and Z starts at 3.23pm on Friday (8.23pm British time).

Other US riders to keep an eye on in the first phase include Marilyn Little on RF Scandalous at 3.47pm on Thursday (8.47pm British time) and Liz Halliday-Sharp on Deniro Z at 4.21pm on Friday (9.21pm British time).

