One horse spun as three held at Kentucky first trot-up

One horse was spun and two others sent to the holding box at the first horse inspection at the Land Rover Kentucky Horse Trials this afternoon (Wednesday, 24 April).

The home side’s Ashley Johnson was eliminated from the competition when the ground jury spun her ride Tactical Maneuver after he was re-presented from the holding box.

Two more horses from the USA, Celien (ridden by Hallie Coon) and Paddy The Caddy (ridden by Erin Sylvester), were sent to the holding box but both passed the scrutiny of the ground jury the second time round.

Canada’s Jessica Phoenix was asked to trot Bogue Sound twice, but then passed.

Forty-two horses came before the ground jury, president Christina Klingspor from Sweden, Germany’s Martin Plewa and the USA’s Mark Weissbecker. Dr Karen Nyrop of the USA is the veterinary delegate.

Three British entries were among those forward and all passed without drama. Oliver Townend rides Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class, with whom he won here last year. Piggy French lines up on Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo, her partner on the gold-medal winning team at the World Equestrian Games last year. And US-based Brit Leslie Law brings forward a first-timer at the top-level, Tre’ Book’s Voltaire De Tre’.

One other horse travelled from Europe this year for Kentucky — Trisha Rickards, Tim Price and Nigella Hall’s Xavier Faer, ridden by Tim. The New Zealand rider is the live contender in the Rolex Grand Slam after winning Burghley last year on Ringwood Sky Boy.

As always, a wide variety of fashions were on display on the trot-up strip. One of the smartest outfits was Allie Sacksen’s orange dress as she presented the grey Sparrow’s Nio, while Chris Talley caught the eye as he brought forward Unmarked Bills in a suit with extravagant patterns on the lapels, back and down the side of the trousers.

Check back for more updates from Kentucky. Full report in Horse & Hound magazine next week (issue dated 2 May 2019).