When will the Brits jump in the final round of the World Cup Final – and who could win?





The FEI Jumping World Cup Final will reach its conclusion today in Leipzig, Germany, and there are two British riders in serious contention for a podium place. So what time will they be in action?

The final, deciding class gets underway at 2.45pm (1.45pm BST), and is a two round competition at 1.60m. A field of 30 riders will start, with the 20 best-placed combinations after round one, plus any tied, will ride the second round.

The first British rider into the arena in John Whitaker on Equine America Unick Du Francport, 18th to go. Allowing for two minutes per rider, this would put John jumping at around 3.19pm (2.19pm BST). John comes into the final round on 10 points, leaving him slightly adrift of a truly realistic shot at the title.

John’s nephew Jack Whitaker is currently sitting on eight points and will be the 21st rider to jump; he and Equine America Valmy De La Lande have not touched a pole all week during the Jumping World Cup Final – can they maintain their clear streak when they ride at approximately 3.25pm (2.25pm BST)?

Britain’s Harry Charles was the runner-up in Friday’s second leg, and comes into this final class tied for third on five points with Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs, who has switched back to his winning horse from day one, Chaplin. Harry and Romeo 88 will jump 27th, at approximately 3.38pm (2.38pm BST).

The USA’s McLain Ward currently sits atop the standings with Contagious, and therefore will be the final rider into the ring. He only has one fence in hand over the Netherlands’ Harrie Smolders and Monaco, however, with Harry and Martin a single point behind in third. There is all to play for this afternoon at the Leipziger Messe – and the Brits are in with a shout.

