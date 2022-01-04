Jump North! £50,000 on offer at new British winter showjumping tour





Two competition centres have teamed up to offer a British alternative to winter showjumping tours, with more than £50,000 in prize money on offer.

Northcote Stud and Aintree International Equestrian Centre are together putting on the first Jump North tour this month; four British Showjumping (BS) shows between 11 and 30 January.

The first leg runs at Aintree from 11-13 January, and the second at Northcote from 14-16 January. There will then be a two-day break, during which time stabling and exercise facilities at Northcote will be available, as well as the cafe and bar, before the third leg at the venue runs from 19-23 January. The final leg is a return to Aintree, from 25-30 January.

Northcote event director Adam Cromarty said: “Winter tours have been running successfully both in Europe and North America for some time. The typical venue infrastructure we have in Great Britain alongside our unpredictable winter weather would make a carbon copy prohibitive, but I think there is an opportunity for venues to work collaboratively to provide something similar on home soil.

“These events will feature a variety of competition that is suited to see top national sport and to encourage progression for younger horses. With both venues providing top-class facilities, substantial prize money and great hospitality, I really hope to see this as the start of an ongoing unity between ourselves at Northcote Stud and Aintree.”

Riders are promised “great northern hospitality” as well as two venues that are entirely indoors, with lorry parking and stabling on hard standing.

The series includes a leading rider bonus for each of three levels. The rider who secures the most points below 1.10m at the first two legs of the tour wins £250, and there is £500 and £1,000 on offer for the top rider at 1.10m to 1.20m and above 1.20m respectively, across all four legs.

Aintree manager Carl Sage said: “We are delighted to kick start the new year with the inaugural Jump North tour, alongside Northcote Stud. With top class facilities, excellent prize money and leading rider bonuses, we hope that this new initiative will be well supported by riders from all over the country.”

The third leg incorporates a BS Winter Classic and a gala evening, provided Covid restrictions allow. Should any change in Government guidance prevent the shows’ running, all entries and stabling will be “automatically returned without delay”.

