



Breen Equestrian’s popular showjumping stallion Colmar has died at the age of 15. The stunning grey competed to five-star level with Hickstead-based Shane Breen, as well as Georgia Tame and Jack Ryan, before his stellar career was cut short through injury and he was retired to stud in 2020.

Shane explained to H&H that the same injury started playing up again recently and “just got a bit on top of Colmar”. They made the “very sad” decision to say goodbye to him this week following veterinary advice.

“I’ve been getting lots of very nice messages and videos from people who have some of his offspring – he’s left a good old stamp of himself around the place,” said Shane.

Colmar stallion: the next generation

Irishman Shane is particularly excited about Colmar’s four-year-old licensed stallion son BE Bunny, who is out of Shane’s top mare Zarnita.

“He looks exciting. He could do with having some of Colmar’s temperament though – he’s a bit full of himself and boisterous!” said Shane. “If he develops Colmar’s lovely, placid mannerisms, he’ll be a pleasure.”

It was Colmar’s “lovely temperament” that really stood out and he “had a fantastic technique, a super way of jumping – he was so, so careful” said Shane of the stallion’s “textbook” style.

He was also described as “a very elegant horse, with a beautiful head and a kind eye”, as well as boasting a big canter with floaty paces.

Spotted as a three-year-old: “a lovely horse to work with”

Colmar, by Colestus (Cornet Obolensky) and out of Quidam’s Rubin mare Piritta, was bought by Shane and Michael Quirke, the Pysarenko family and Ruslan Havrylyuk as a three-year-old after he won a loose jumping competition in Leipzig.

He performed exceptionally well in young horse classes, going on to be placed in a 1.60m grand prix and win a CSI2* grand prix in Abu Dhabi with Jack Ryan. Shane Breen and Colmar were even placed in a puissance at the World Cup show in Oslo.

“He was spotted early on and people followed him,” said Shane. “Those same people are now excited about the future with his offspring.

“He had always been a lovely horse to work with – he had a lovely temperament, great nature and a special technique that he has passed on to the next generation.”

Colmar’s co-owners Anatoliy and Konstantin Pysarenko said they were “sad to see a superstar go so early, may he gallop joyfully in the green fields of heaven,” adding that he will “always be in our hearts”.

“Thank you for everything, Colmar,” they said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now