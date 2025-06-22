‘He did it all, with a smile on his face’: former Hickstead Derby winner’s fitting retirement





Shane Breen’s 2022 Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby winner Can Ya Makan was officially retired just before the 2025 competition, with fitting ceremony in the International Arena.

Shane and Team Z7’s superstar stallion, who has excelled in everything he has turned his hoof to, had one last canter around the famous ring, then the 19-year-old’s saddle was removed, and a garland put around his neck, and he was led out of the ring, a guard of honour cheering him out under the famous arch.

“He definitely doesn’t think he should retire; as we went round just now, he spotted the jumps and was pulling me towards them!” Shane said. “I had to say ‘It’s not your day; you’ve had your day.”

The Canturo stallion won across the world with Shane; in everything from speed classes to Nations Cups.

“He’s been the horse of a lifetime; he did it all, and he did it with a smile on his face,” said Shane. “Everything he went in, he won; an unbelievable horse. When you went to a show, you knew he’d pay the bills.

“All he wanted to do was go in the ring, prick his ears and get on with the job. He was an absolute pleasure to ride.”

Shane said Can Ya Makan always knew when he’d won, and when he hadn’t.

“He’s so smart, so intelligent,” he said. “It’s great he’s a stallion as we can look forward to his offspring; so far they look beautiful and have his characteristics.

“I’m so grateful to Team Z7 for trusting me to have such an amazing horse, and we look forward to seeing some great winners among his offspring.”

