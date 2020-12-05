Mare abandoned to give birth alone finds new life with renowned singer’s family

A Spanish mare who was abandoned to give birth alone on wasteland has gone from rags to riches after being taken in by the daughters of singer Julio Iglesias.

Twins Victoria and Cristina Iglesias have been keen supporters of ARCH, the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses and Donkeys, since they were introduced to the Alhaurin el Grande-based rescue last year.

They met 12-year-old mare Moni when they visited the centre and offered to foster one of its horses over the summer.

Although they had originally planned to help train the horse with a view to finding her a home, the 18-year-olds, who are keen riders, fell in love with Moni and decided to allow her to live permanently at their home near Marbella.

Moni had been at ARCH for several months, having been taken in days after giving birth to a colt.

After Lucky was weaned, ARCH began their search for a home for Moni, who needed to be brought back into work and to regain fitness. She was sent to the Iglesias stables, where the twins started to ride her.

“They fell in love with her gentle and sensitive nature and also discovered that she had a talent for jumping. It was not long before they decided to keep her,” a spokesman for the sanctuary said.

“She has been renamed Zaza and is now enjoying a life of luxury in surroundings that could not be more different from her earlier experiences.”

Cristina and Victoria have kept ARCH informed of the mare’s progress and staff from the centre hope to be able to visit her when Covid restrictions allow.

