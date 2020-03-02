Former jockey who had to learn to walk again after life-changing fall to run London Marathon

Classic-winning former jockey George Baker is in training to run the London Marathon three years after a horrific fall at St Moritz.

George will be running the 26.2 miles on 26 April in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund, of which he is a trustee, and Racing Welfare.

Three years ago, George sustained a serious head injury in a life-changing fall while racing at the 2017 White Turf meeting in St Moritz, Switzerland. His injury resulted in an end to the St Leger winning jockey’s race riding career.

“My accident led to many months of recuperation from a brain injury,” said George.

“The IJF swung into action, and the help and support of their rehabilitation teams has allowed me to lead a normal and happy life.

“I was so honoured, therefore, to be invited to become a trustee of the charity last year, as I am a simple testament to what their work achieves in supporting jockeys and their families.”

George is training for the marathon with the help of the IJF team at Oaksey House, using its gym and physio facilities, as well as the specialist Running School, London, which also helped George learn to walk again three years ago.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today ‘The lights were on, but there was no one at home’: ex-jockey George Baker on his life after horror fall In his new book, the former top jockey reveals his journey after the horror fall which left him with serious

“I know that tackling a marathon is a challenge for everyone, but as my balance is not what it was, I have had to learn to walk and run again,” George added.

“What will keep me going is the pledge I’ve made to raise funds for both the Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare.

“My life in racing has given me first-hand insight into the amazing work both charities do to support their beneficiaries working across the sport, and not just in the saddle.”

George’s total has already topped £2,500 — including gift aid takes it to more than £3,000.

“Three years ago, George had to learn to walk again,” said IFJ president Sir AP McCoy.

“And now he’s going to run the London marathon, one of the toughest things you can ever do. He says himself that it might not be pretty, but to me it’s totally remarkable and I admire him so much for even attempting it.”

Would you like to read Horse & Hound¹s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free