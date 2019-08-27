‘Thought of riding kept me going’: former eventer impresses on international para dressage debut

An event rider who was paralysed from the waist down in a car accident has made her international para dressage debut with +70% scores.

Jemima Green, former head girl to Jodie Amos, sustained life-changing injuries in the crash in 2015.

Young groom Louiza Covey lost her life in the accident, which shook the equestrian world. It was one of the tragic events that lead to the formation of the “Eventing Family” — a group of friends who banded together to help support members of the eventing community going through difficult times.

Jemima still has ongoing challenges as a result of the accident, but was always determined to get back in the saddle.

“When I was in hospital all I was telling the rehab staff was I want to ride again,” she said.

“The only thing that kept me going was working out the new challenge of trying to sit on a horse and getting to compete again. I knew this would mean a lot of hard work and commitment.”

Jemima and Blue Chip Forever made their international debut at Bishop Burton (5 to 9 August), scoring 72.35% in the opening grade II class and following this up with 69.39% in the team test and 71.17% for their freestyle. They were the combined winners of the one- and two-star

Jemima acquired the horse from Clare Blaskey, who sourced him as a three-year-old, and he competed up to advanced medium with Clare’s groom, Jane Stephenson.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Save 35% on Horse & Hound, plus a free £5 M&S gift card Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

Jane died from cancer in 2018 aged 39 and Clare made the heartbreaking decision to sell “Jools” so he could fulfill his potential.

“I am quite literally bursting with pride that Jools and Jemima have built such a wonderful bond,” said Clare.

“The decision to part with him was heart breaking but I am thrilled at what this pair is achieving – Jemima is a remarkable young woman.”

For more from Bishop Burton CPEDI2*, don’t miss the current (22 August) issue of Horse & Hound.