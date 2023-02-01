An injured top eventer, a foal in a tin and other things the horse world is talking about





Home from hospital

Eventer Jeanette Brakewell is recovering at home after a fall from a young horse meant four nights in hospital. The multiple medal-winning rider told H&H the six-year-old was fresh after the frozen week and although he was lunged before she rode him, he bronced and spun, unseating Jeanette. She was taken to hospital, where it was found she had broken ribs, but is now back home. “I’m ever the optimist, but I won’t take risks or be silly,” she said.

Two tins

The rescuers of a foal who was reported as having metal wrapped round his leg were staggered to find the colt had two tin cans stuck on his foot. World Horse Welfare field officer Becky Bedson found the foal with its dam, and other horses, in a field full of rubbish in Essex in December. Once he was caught, the cans were cut off, and charity staff were then tasked with finding suitable names for the colt and his dam. “Toucan was one suggestion but we went for Tintin for the foal and Snowy, as there was snow on the ground and it was just before Christmas,” said Becky.

A winning return

Carl Hester returned to competition for the first time in almost a year on 29 January, winning a grand prix class at Hartpury on 76%. He was riding Fame, the 17-year-old Bordeaux stallion previously competed at international grand prix by Fiona Bigwood. Fame has now been based with Carl for around eight weeks. “We haven’t made any firm plans as we are just seeing how it goes, but I love riding Fame – he loves his job and is a real overachiever,” said Carl. “He is just divine to ride.”

