‘One of life’s true gentlemen’: farewell to much-loved sportsman





James Knight, the former master and chairman of the Belvoir has died aged 73.

James’s route to the hunting field was inevitable; his parents, uncle and Belvoir joint-masters and huntsman were at his christening in hunting attire, and the timing was arranged to fit with the day’s meet.

James grew up with his parents Joan and Peter and sisters Helen and Barbara, in the heart of the Belvoir’s Lincolnshire country.

Having been to Stamford School and Caythorpe Agricultural College, James worked on farms in Australia and New Zealand, after which he returned to work on the family farm.

He chaired the Woldmarsh Sleaford buying group, was a council member of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, served on their executive committee and stewarded the livestock and equine rings for many years.

In his early years farming at Walcot, he gradually dropped rugby and hunting took over – this took him into point-to-pointing, riding for respected farmer Jim Emmerson. James was well bitten by the hunting and racing bug because he persuaded his father to buy his first good horse, Caribou, with whom he had numerous very popular wins. When asked how he managed to persuade his father to buy such a horse, James said: “Oh that’s very easy – all you have to do is send off for the Doncaster and Ascot sales catalogues, leave them in the loo and it should work a treat.” He was right – the friend’s father took the bait. This led to many happy days together with horses, galloping, schooling and on race days, win or lose, they had a drink or two!

But James’ big sporting passion was hunting, encouraged by the fact that he had spied Sally Machin in the hunting field. This led to their marriage in October 1980, and by December 1983 Edward was born, followed by Louise in August 1987. These were very busy, happy times, living at Lodge Farm, Walcot, farming, with a young family. Still pointing, James took on the mastership of the old Belvoir Friday country, which he did very successfully for seven seasons. He did a cracking job and left the area in great form for the next master. He was a hard act to follow and there are memories of him jumping the gates on and off the Walcot-Folkingham Road! Not many followed him.

James served on the point-to-point committee (signing 108 pointer certificates for the Belvoir one season), later becoming chairman of the committee for years. He then became hunt chairman, retiring at the end of last season after five years.

James was also a very keen shot and golf also became a favourite pastime. More recently he spent a lot of time fishing.

James was a tremendous host and a very special person, who will be greatly missed, especially by Sally, Edward and Louise. He was one of life’s true gentlemen, a wonderful husband to Sally, father to Edward and Louise and grandfather to Amelia, Annie and Henry. He was very proud of them all and devoted to them.

He was a wonderful friend and a great influence on so many lives. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.