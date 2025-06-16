



Jalapeno, who won three times at four-star and finished sixth at Badminton Horse Trials, has been retired from eventing.

The 17-year-old mare suffered an injury on the cross-country at Luhmühlen Horse Trials on Saturday (14 June), but is now home at Gemma Stevens’ West Sussex yard and “comfortable and happy in her lovely stable next to her best friend Alfie (Chilli Knight)”.

“[The cross-country at Luhmühlen] was a super tough day. Jala was galloping, jumping and feeling totally on her game and amazing and I just feel so sad that we couldn’t do her justice and get that top five result at a five-star that we know she’s so deserved,” said Gemma.

“At her age, an injury like this isn’t one that she will come back from in time to head to any more big events so she will recover and spend the rest of her days being the queen she is while she enjoys a (hopefully) long and very happy retirement.

“I want to say a huge, huge thank you to everyone that’s been so lovely in sending messages, it’s so appreciated and means so much to all of us.”

Gemma mentioned the German crowd for coming to her assistance by pouring their water over Jalapeno after she pulled up on the cross-country course, as well as the mare’s owners Chris and Lisa Stone.

“Their support and understanding sometimes blows my mind. Jala has always wanted for nothing, and that won’t change now – a lot of that is down to their generosity,” she said, also thanking her husband Garry for “his constant support and help”.

Lastly, Gemma thanked head girl Charlotte Overton, saying: “I cannot even begin to start to describe how over and above Charlotte has gone for Jala throughout her career. They say you shouldn’t have favourites but Jala has a very special place in her heart (they are actually very similar people!).

“To say that Jala has taken careful management would be the biggest understatement and I can honestly say that if it wasn’t for Charlotte’s meticulous and endless care we would never have even made it to events.”

Jalapeno retired: career highlights

Bred by Nick Gauntlett, Jalapeno is by Chilli Morning and started her international career with Belgium’s Karin Donckers.

The pair won at CIC* (now CCI2*-S), CCI* (now CCI2*-L) and three times at CIC2* (now CCI3*-S), as well as taking the CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) at Baborowko in Poland in 2017.

Gemma Stevens took over the ride in 2019 and the pair claimed the top spot in the Event Rider Masters CCI4*-S at Lignières in 2019 and at Millstreet CCI4*-L in 2022.

They also landed eight other top-10 placings, including second at Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L in 2019 and second at CCI4*-S at Thoresby this spring.

In 2022, Jalapeno showed her mettle at five-star when she finished sixth in the tough, wet conditions at Badminton.

